Shillong Teer result today 23.04.2021 first and second round result

The Shillong Teer Lottery sport is a novel sport performed in Meghalaya. The names of winners have been introduced based mostly on the variety of arrows shot. Individuals who have purchased the tickets for the Shillong Teer sport on April 23 can go to the official website meghalayateer.com to verify the fortunate numbers for the first and second rounds.

The Shillong Teer lottery sport winners of the first and second rounds are introduced round 4 pm and 5 pm every single day. Shillong Teer is performed on weekdays i.e from Monday to Saturday. On Sunday, folks in Shillong and different cities of Meghalaya go to church buildings for prayer.

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports activities Affiliation includes 12 archery golf equipment. Shillong Teer is a authorized sport in contrast to many of the lottery video games in India. It’s ruled by guidelines framed beneath the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

Another competitions held within the state

Khanapara Teer

Jowai Teer and

Ladrymbai Teer

How you can verify result for the Shillong Teer April 23

The Shillong Teer lottery outcomes are declared on the official website https://www.meghalayateer.com/. Individuals awaiting the result can go to the official website round 4 pm and 5 pm to see the fortunate numbers for the first and second rounds of April 23.

How you can take part within the Shillong Teer lottery sport

People who find themselves thinking about collaborating within the Shillong Teer lottery sport should purchase tickets from Rs 1 as much as Rs 100. The sale of tickets begins at 10 am every single day (Monday to Saturday).

On this lottery sport, winners are selected the premise of the variety of arrows shot. It’s a must to make an accurate guess of the variety of arrows shot within the first and second rounds to win prize cash.

There are a complete of fifty archers that shoot a most of 30 arrows every within the first round and 20 arrows within the second round. The time to finish one round of capturing shouldn’t exceed 2 minutes.

The archery session is performed on the Polo Floor in Shillong. There are over 5,000 Shillong Teer ticket reserving counters throughout 11 districts of Meghalaya.

Earlier day’s result

On April 22, 2021

The fortunate quantity for the first round was 20

The fortunate quantity for the second round was 86

On April 21, 2021

The fortunate quantity for the first round was 86

The fortunate quantity for the second round was 59

On April 20, 2021

The fortunate quantity for the first round was 32

The fortunate quantity for the second round was 06

