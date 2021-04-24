Shillong Teer result today 24.04.2021 first and second round result

The Shillong Teer Lottery recreation is a novel recreation performed in Meghalaya. The names of winners have been introduced based mostly on the variety of arrows shot. Individuals who have purchased the tickets for the Shillong Teer recreation on April 24 can go to the official website meghalayateer.com to examine the fortunate numbers for the first and second rounds.

The Shillong Teer lottery recreation winners of the first and second rounds are introduced round 4 pm and 5 pm day by day. Shillong Teer is performed on weekdays i.e from Monday to Saturday. On Sunday, folks in Shillong and different cities of Meghalaya go to church buildings for prayer.

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports activities Affiliation contains 12 archery golf equipment. Shillong Teer is a authorized recreation not like a lot of the lottery video games in India. It’s ruled by guidelines framed underneath the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

Another competitions held within the state

Khanapara Teer

Jowai Teer and

Ladrymbai Teer

Find out how to examine result for the Shillong Teer April 24

The Shillong Teer lottery outcomes are declared on the official website https://www.meghalayateer.com/. Folks awaiting the result can go to the official website round 4 pm and 5 pm to see the fortunate numbers for the first and second rounds of April 24.

Find out how to take part within the Shillong Teer lottery recreation:

People who find themselves concerned with taking part within the Shillong Teer lottery recreation can purchase tickets from Rs 1 as much as Rs 100. The sale of tickets begins at 10 am day by day (Monday to Saturday).

On this lottery recreation, winners are selected the idea of the variety of arrows shot. You need to make an accurate guess of the variety of arrows shot within the first and second rounds to win prize cash.

There are a complete of fifty archers that shoot a most of 30 arrows every within the first round and 20 arrows within the second round. The time to finish one round of taking pictures mustn’t exceed 2 minutes.

The archery session is performed on the Polo Floor in Shillong. There are over 5,000 Shillong Teer ticket reserving counters throughout 11 districts of Meghalaya.

Earlier day’s result:

On April 23, 2021

The fortunate quantity for the first round was 54

The fortunate quantity for the second round was 79

On April 22, 2021

The fortunate quantity for the first round was 20

The fortunate quantity for the second round was 86

On April 21, 2021

The fortunate quantity for the first round was 86

The fortunate quantity for the second round was 59

On April 20, 2021

The fortunate quantity for the first round was 32

The fortunate quantity for the second round was 06

