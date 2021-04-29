Shillong Teer result today 29.04.2021 first and second round result

The Shillong Teer Lottery recreation is a singular recreation performed in Meghalaya. The names of winners have been introduced based mostly on the variety of arrows shot. Individuals who have purchased the tickets for the Shillong Teer recreation on April 29 can go to the official website meghalayateer.com to test the fortunate numbers for the first and second rounds.

The Shillong Teer lottery recreation winners of the first and second rounds are introduced round 4 pm and 5 pm every single day. Shillong Teer is performed on weekdays i.e from Monday to Saturday. On Sunday, individuals in Shillong and different cities of Meghalaya go to church buildings for prayer.

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports activities Affiliation includes 12 archery golf equipment. Shillong Teer is a authorized recreation in contrast to many of the lottery video games in India. It’s ruled by guidelines framed underneath the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

Another competitions held within the state

Khanapara Teer

Jowai Teer and

Ladrymbai Teer

How one can test result for the Shillong Teer April 29

The Shillong Teer lottery outcomes are declared on the official website https://www.meghalayateer.com/. Individuals awaiting the result can go to the official website round 4 pm and 5 pm to see the fortunate numbers for the first and second rounds of April 29.

How one can take part within the Shillong Teer lottery recreation

People who find themselves thinking about taking part within the Shillong Teer lottery recreation can purchase tickets from Rs 1 as much as Rs 100. The sale of tickets begins at 10 am every single day (Monday to Saturday).

On this lottery recreation, winners are selected the premise of the variety of arrows shot. You need to make an accurate guess of the variety of arrows shot within the first and second rounds to win prize cash.

There are a complete of fifty archers that shoot a most of 30 arrows every within the first round and 20 arrows within the second round. The time to finish one round of taking pictures mustn’t exceed 2 minutes.

The archery session is performed on the Polo Floor in Shillong. There are over 5,000 Shillong Teer ticket reserving counters throughout 11 districts of Meghalaya.

Earlier day’s result

On April 26, 2021

The fortunate quantity for the first round was 29

The fortunate quantity for the second round was 18

