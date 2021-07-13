Shilp shetty hot and glamorous pictures goes viral on social media

New Delhi. Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is once again going to make a comeback in films. These days he is in discussion about his upcoming film Hungama 2. Apart from films, she is very active on social media and keeps sharing her pictures with fans. His photos are well-liked. Even at the age of 46, Shilpa fails today’s heroines. Now recently she has shared some of her pictures, which are being discussed a lot.

Actually, Shilpa is busy promoting her film ‘Hungama 2’ these days. In such a situation, she is sharing her pictures in different looks. A few days ago, she shared her photo in a black crop top and sequin pants. With this look, she has done nude makeup and has kept her hair open. He has given tremendous poses in different styles. His trousers are being priced at Rs 18,610.

Apart from this, Shilpa posted some of her very hot photos. In the pictures, she is seen in a red bralette top and brown colored skirt. She is wearing matching heels with this dress. Shilpa is looking very hot in the pictures. Millions of likes have come on his photos and fans are praising him fiercely.

Also, Shilpa Shetty posted her pictures in a wine color dress. She is looking very hot and glamorous in the pictures. It is difficult to take my eyes off her pictures. Sharing these pictures, Shilpa wrote in the caption, “Raise both your hands up.. shake them like you don’t care.” Millions of likes have also come on these pictures of her.

Let us tell you that Shilpa Shetty is making a comeback in films after many years. She is going to be seen in the film ‘Hungama 2’. Meezaan Jaffrey and Paresh Rao are in lead roles with him in this film. The film is scheduled to release on 23 July.