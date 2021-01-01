Shilpa Ganpati Immersion With Viyan and Samisha: Shilpa Shetty Ganpati Immersion: Shilpa Shetty performed Ganesha Immersion at her home. Meanwhile, he was accompanied by many others.
Shilpa Shetty immersed Ganesha in her home. Meanwhile, he was accompanied by many others. Shilpa Shetty’s daughter Samisha caught everyone’s attention during Ganesh Immersion. Actually, little Samisha was giving people flying kisses.
Shilpa Shetty had earlier shared a video of Ganesh Puja at her home. In this video, she is seen doing Ganpati Aarti with her children. Shilpa Shetty also wrote, ‘Like every year, this year too our Gannu Raja is together, so every crisis is defeated. Bappa’s grace will help you remove all obstacles. Ganpati Bappa Moriya. ‘
At the forefront of work, Shilpa Shetty is back in films after 13 years. His film ‘Hangama 2’ has been released recently. She is accompanied by Paresh Rawal, Mizan Jaffrey and Pranita Subhash. Now Shilpa Shetty will be seen in ‘Nikamma’ with Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia.
