Shilpa Ganpati Immersion With Viyan and Samisha: Shilpa Shetty Ganpati Immersion: Shilpa Shetty performed Ganesha Immersion at her home. Meanwhile, he was accompanied by many others.

Shilpa Shetty performed Ganesha Immersion at her home.

On the day of Ganesh Chaturthi, Bollywood celebs welcomed Lord Ganesha at his home. At the same time, immersion of Ganesha has also started. Actress Shilpa Shetty immersed Ganesh with her family. Videos and photos of Ganesh Utsav with Shilpa Shetty’s family have surfaced on social media.

Shilpa Shetty is seen with her son Vian and daughter Samisha in videos and photos of Ganesh immersion that have surfaced on social media. All three are wearing dresses of color and design. Shilpa Shetty was accompanied by her mother Sunanda Shetty.





Shilpa Shetty immersed Ganesha in her home. Meanwhile, he was accompanied by many others. Shilpa Shetty’s daughter Samisha caught everyone’s attention during Ganesh Immersion. Actually, little Samisha was giving people flying kisses.

Ganpati immersion of Shilpa with family

Shilpa Shetty had earlier shared a video of Ganesh Puja at her home. In this video, she is seen doing Ganpati Aarti with her children. Shilpa Shetty also wrote, ‘Like every year, this year too our Gannu Raja is together, so every crisis is defeated. Bappa’s grace will help you remove all obstacles. Ganpati Bappa Moriya. ‘



At the forefront of work, Shilpa Shetty is back in films after 13 years. His film ‘Hangama 2’ has been released recently. She is accompanied by Paresh Rawal, Mizan Jaffrey and Pranita Subhash. Now Shilpa Shetty will be seen in ‘Nikamma’ with Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia.