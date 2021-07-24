Shilpa Shetty Accused Brother In Law Pradeep Bakshi and called her husband Raj Kundra Innocent | Shilpa Shetty breaks silence on husband’s arrest, says brother-in-law used to do dirty work

New Delhi: Businessman Raj Kundra and his IT chief Ryan Thorpe will remain in police custody till July 27, a magistrate in Mumbai ruled on Friday. There was a lot of drama during the day at actress and businesswoman Shilpa Shetty’s residence in Juhu after the crime branch officials got a call.

‘Pornography money used in online betting’

According to sources, Shilpa Shetty was asked whether she was aware that her husband was involved in the activities of making pornographic content? Sources believe that the earnings from pornography were used for online betting. It is believed that the crime branch is probing the money transactions.

‘My husband is innocent’

Now, according to Mumbai Police sources quoted by news agency ANI, Shilpa has said in her statement to the crime branch that her husband Raj Kundra is innocent. Regarding the content of Hotshots app, Shilpa reportedly said that she was not aware of it and has nothing to do with Hotshots, while her husband Raj Kundra was not involved in any kind of porn.

VIDEO

‘Separate from erotic porn’

According to a Mumbai Police source, Shilpa Shetty said that she was not aware of the exact content of Hotshots. He claimed that he had nothing to do with Hotshots. She also pointed out that erotica is quite different from porn and her husband Raj Kundra was not involved in the creation of porn material.

brother-in-law accused

In a separate tweet, it has also been written that Shilpa Shetty has said that it was London-based wanted accused and Raj Kundra’s brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi who was associated with the app and its working. Shilpa claimed that her husband is innocent.

ten people are in custody

The Mumbai Police has so far arrested 10 people along with Kundra for their alleged involvement in the production of porn films and broadcasting them through mobile apps. In February this year, a case was registered in the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police. Kundra is alleged to have tied up with a London-based firm which was involved in streaming pornographic content through Hotshots, a mobile app.