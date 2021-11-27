Shilpa Shetty all set to join Salman Khan’s Da-bangg tour this time! Will Shilpa be a part of The Bang Tour with Salman Khan?

News oi-Salman Khan

Superstar Salman Khan’s The-Bang Tour is very famous and everyone travels for this tour with different stars. But the actress whose name is coming out at this time is enough to surprise you. There are reports that actress Shilpa Shetty is also going to be a part of the performance on The Bang Tour this time. However, this will not be the first time that Shilpa Shetty will share a stage with Salman Khan.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali wants to make Ajay Devgan as Tansen? Ranveer Singh’s big disclosure from Baiju Bawra!

Rather, even before this, Shilpa Shetty and Salman Khan have performed together in award shows and live events. Apart from this, Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty have worked together. Both of them have also appeared in films like Garv, Aujar, Phir Milenge and Shaadi Kar Phaps Gaya Yaar.

It is believed that not only Shilpa Shetty but also stars like Jacqueline Fernandez, Sai Manjrekar and Sunil Grover are going to be seen in this group of Salman Khan.

If reports are to be believed, singer and actor Guru Randhawa is also going to be seen together on this tour. Some time back there were reports that actress Katrina Kaif might be a part of the The-Bang tour but due to the rumours of her marriage, it is not confirmed whether she is still going to be a part of the show.

This tour is going to start in front of a live audience in Riyadh from 10 December. On the work front, Salman Khan is busy these days for films like Tiger 3, Kick 2 and Bhaijaan. Fans are eagerly waiting for Tiger 3.

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Bollywood Actress Shilpa Shetty all set to join Salman Khan’s Da-bangg tour this time! Read the details which is viral now.

Story first published: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 12:19 [IST]