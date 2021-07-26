Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have a luxurious ‘Raj Mahal’ not only in Mumbai, but also in Britain, you will also be surprised to see the pictures of the luxurious house

New Delhi. Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra has been arrested for making pornographic films. Since then, this couple has been in constant headlines. Sometimes people started raising questions after seeing his house, and sometimes everyone’s eyes remained on his house, jewelry and property. Raj Kundra has built a luxurious bungalow by the sea in Juhu Mumbai for Shilpa. Shilpa herself has done the interior of her luxurious house. Seeing the beauty of this magnificent place, you too will keep sighing. Let’s see the pictures inside the luxurious house of Mumbai ..

living room

From the living room to the garden area of ​​his house, it is quite grand and classic. The sofas are in muted colors which are decorated with silver and gold cushions. In addition, there is a huge statue of a horse which is placed near a window with a chandelier.

room decoration

There are many seating areas in this room which gives it a luxurious look. At this place, Shilpa has installed expensive chandeliers, which do not look less than any palace.

dining area

There is a long wooden dining table in the dining room whose chairs are made of bronze leather. In this dining room, the room has been decorated with many types of paintings.

Shilpa herself has decorated this luxurious house built in the posh Juhu Beach area of ​​Mumbai.

Raj Kundra gifted this lavish mansion to Shilpa in 2006, located in St George’s Hill Estate, United Kingdom.

