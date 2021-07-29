Shilpa Shetty And Raj Kundra Most Expensive Wedding Of Bollywood

New Delhi. Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is going through troubles these days. Shilpa’s husband Raj Kundra has been arrested by the Mumbai Police in the pornography case. He has also been jailed for 14 days in judicial custody. In such a situation, its clear effect is being seen on Shilpa Shetty’s career. Shilpa Shetty married businessman Raj Kundra in 2009. The marriage of both is one of the most expensive weddings. Let us tell you how much was spent in the marriage of Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra.

Shilpa Shetty wore jewelery worth crores in marriage

On 22 November 2009, Shilpa Shetty married Raj Kundra in Khandala. The wedding was attended by family members as well as many celebrities from the Bollywood world. In her wedding, Shilpa Shetty wore a lehenga worth crores. The cost of whose bodice itself was 50 lakhs. At the same time, Shilpa wore jewelry worth about 3 crores. Her bridal look became quite viral on social media. Crores were spent in Shilpa Shetty’s wedding. For this reason, their marriage is counted among the most expensive weddings.

I met Raj Kundra in London

Shilpa Shetty met Raj Kundra in London. It is said that Raj Kundra helped her in the promotion of Shilpa’s perfume brand. Raj Kundra started liking Shilpa at first sight. Slowly Shilpa also started liking Raj Kundra. Both started liking each other and then Raj Kundra divorced his first wife and married Shilpa Shetty.

Shilpa Shetty accused of breaking the house

Shilpa was also accused of breaking the house for marrying Raj Kundra. Actually, Raj Kundra’s first wife had made many serious allegations against Shilpa Shetty in an interview. He had said that Shilpa Shetty has broken into his house. After which Raj Kundra himself came forward and denied all the allegations against Shilpa. Not only this, Raj Kundra had told that his first wife’s relationship was with her own sister’s husband.