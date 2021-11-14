Shilpa Shetty And Raj Kundra Stuck In Cheating Case Mumbai Based Businessman Lodge FIR Against Them

Mumbai-based businessman has filed an FIR against Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra and has also accused them of cheating.

Once again a mountain of troubles has broken on Bollywood’s famous actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra. In fact, a Mumbai-based businessman has filed a fraud case against both of them and has also accused them of taking Rs 1.51 crore. A police officer himself gave this information on Sunday. An FIR has also been registered against Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra based on the complaint of businessman Nitin Barai at Bandra police station.

The complainant has alleged that Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra, in the year 2014, Kashif Khan, Director of SFL Fitness, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra and others asked them to invest around Rs 1.51 crore in a business to earn profit. Was. The complainant claimed that he was assured that SFL Fitness Company would give him a franchise.

The trader said that SFL Fitness had also asked to open a gym, spa in Koregaon near Pune, but no action has been taken so far. Describing the complaint, the police officer said that when the complainant demanded his Rs 1.51 crore back, he was threatened.

Based on the complaint, the Bandra Police has registered an FIR under sections 420, 120-B, 506 and 34 of the IPC. Police say that the investigation of the case is on. Now the reaction of the actress herself has also come on this FIR registered against Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra. He tweeted about the matter and said that he himself was surprised by it.

Shilpa Shetty wrote in her post, “I woke up with an FIR registered against me and Raj. Am surprised SFL Fitness is managed by Kashif Khan and all deals that have been struck are limited to that only. We do not know about any kind of transaction nor have we received money from anyone. I have worked hard for 24 years and it hurts to see that my image is being tarnished and I am being dragged into these matters.”