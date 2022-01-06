Shilpa shetty and Raj kundra visit shirdi temple actress shared video on her Instagram.

Shilpa Shetty reached the temple

Here Shilpa is wearing a pink colored salwar kameez. Also, following the protocol, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have put masks on their faces. Posting this video, Shilpa Shetty has written in the caption that everyone’s owner is one. Shraddha and Saburi, Om Sai Ram. Millions of people have seen this video of Shilpa Shetty so far.

shilpa shetty husband raj kundra together

Let us tell you that Shilpa Shetty has visited many temples continuously for the last two months. Even when Raj Kundra was in jail, Shilpa Shetty had also visited Vaishno Devi. Like every year last year too, Shilpa Shetty established Ganpati at home to remove the trouble from home amid the porn film case. Shilpa Shetty went to Himachal Pradesh after Raj Kundra came out of jail.

With husband Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty along with husband Raj Kundra also visited Chamunda Devi, Jwalamukhi temple. It is to be known that Raj Kundra was accused of making a porn film by cheating on the model. Along with this, his company and bank accounts were also strictly scrutinized. Looking for bail after arrest, Raj Kundra was released on bail after two months in September in a pornographic film related case.