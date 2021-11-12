Shilpa Shetty baazigar 28 years complete share this video and thanks to fans | Shilpa Shetty’s debut film Baazigar completes 28 years, shared this wonderful post

Indian cinema saw the most daring and twist plot film with 1993’s Baazigar. The saga of Vengeance became a huge success at the box office and at the critics’ window. While the film was defining in many ways, it gifted the audience their blockbuster queen – Shilpa Shetty!

Shilpa Shetty opted for a thrilling and path breaking drama for her debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, leaving the traditional route. With her first offer, the actress came across as a successful star. The innocence in her performance and the show-grabbing charisma reigned her time with successive hits like Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Rishtey, Apne, Phir Milenge, Dhadkan, and Life in a Metro.

Recalling her journey, Shilpa Shetty posted a montage video on her Instagram from Baazigar. The actress wrote, “Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!! For all your love, support, encouragement, concern, prayers and blessings over the past 28 years! (Still can’t believe it!) Love you all!

He added, “Congratulations, #TeamBaazigar♥️🥳! What a wonderful journey it has been. Looking forward to the next 28.”

‘Arrest Kangana Ranaut’ – Nawab Mallik said on the statement that begging for freedom – take back the Padma Shri

For her groundbreaking work in the film, Shilpa Shetty also won a Filmfare Best Supporting Actress nomination that year. Till date, the role of the powerhouse artist continues to hold on to the hearts of the audience.

