Shilpa Shetty Beautiful Floral Printed Lehenga Photos – Shilpa Shetty Wears Sawan Theme Lehenga, See Stylish Style Of The Actress In Lehenga Choli

Mumbai. Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is at the forefront of trying different types of dresses. Be it sari or western wear, Shilpa’s beauty shines through. The actress keeps sharing her new looks and dresses on her social media account. Fans also cannot stop themselves without praising her style. His popularity on social media is not hidden from anyone. He has more than 21 million followers on Instagram.

Recently, Shilpa has tried Sawan theme lehenga. Its photos have been shared by the actress on her social media. The actress is looking very beautiful in this lehenga. In these pictures, Shilpa is wearing a floral multicolor lehenga and choli.

It is worth noting that this lehenga of the actress has been taken from the new collection Jhula of Taurani label. The special thing about its print is that flowers, leaves and fruits have been printed on the border of the lehenga. Hand embroidery has been done on this three piece set lehenga set.

backless bodice

The choli has also been given a special look in Shilpa’s lehenga set. Floral and fruity prints are made on this backless choli. The neckline of the sleeveless choli is in V shape. Sheer printed dupatta is seen giving a traditional touch on it.

1 lakh 15 thousand is the price

On the website of House Taurani, the price of this lehenga-choli has been given as Rs 1 lakh 15 thousand. Its set has been named as Rang Rani Ajuni Lehenga. Only actresses like Shilpa can afford this precious lehenga-choli.