Shilpa Shetty Bombay High Court Raj Kundra: ‘We are concerned about media reports on Shilpa Shetty’s children’, says High Court judge on media reports
Shilpa Shetty had filed a petition in the Mumbai High Court seeking restraint of the media from publishing allegedly abusive material against her. On this, the court said, he cares more about his minor children than Shilpa.
