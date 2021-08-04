Shilpa Shetty could have married Kapil Sharma but could not happen because she met raj kundra | When Shilpa Shetty told Kapil Sharma- ‘You didn’t meet, so I had to marry Raj’

New Delhi: Since the arrest of Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra, people on social media are constantly trolling Shilpa Shetty. Things are constantly being said against him on social media. Shilpa Shetty has been in constant discussion since the arrest of her husband Raj Kundra. Raj Kundra has been arrested for creating and publishing pornographic content. Meanwhile, many old videos of Shilpa Shetty have also gone viral. Many videos of Shilpa who reached ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ have gone viral.

Shilpa married Raj because Kapil did not meet

When Hungama 2 actress Shilpa Shetty appeared in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Asked the reason for marrying Raj and the actress immediately gave an accurate answer to Kapil. Shilpa Shetty said in response that you had not met earlier, so Raj had to do it. On hearing Shilpa Shetty’s impeccable answer, everyone sitting there started laughing. During this, Raj Kundra and sister Shamita Shetty were also present with Shilpa. Navjot Singh Sidhu was also shocked after hearing the answer.

Kapil Sharma had question about earning

Recently, another video was going viral on social media, in which Kapil Sharma (Shilpa Shetty) asks Raj Kundra what he does for a living and Kapil Sharma questions his luxurious lifestyle in a funny way. Huh. Shilpa Shetty comes to the rescue of her husband and again gives a befitting reply to the comedian.

Shilpa Shetty had issued a statement

Let us tell you, after the arrest of Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty released her statement on Monday. Shilpa clearly said that her media trial should not be done. Also Shilpa Shetty said that she will not say much in this matter because this matter is under consideration. Shilpa was seen avoiding speaking anything on the Raj Kundra pornography case and she only cited her right to privacy. Shilpa shared her thoughts by sharing the post on social media.

