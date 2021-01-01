Shilpa Shetty cried on the set of Super Dancer 4: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Super Dancer broke on the set of Chapter 4.

When Shilpa Shetty left for the shooting of ‘Super Dancer Chapter 4’ 3 weeks after her husband Raj Kundra was arrested in an obscenity case, it is not known how. A video of her also surfaced on social media, in which she was seen leaving the vanity and heading towards the set. At that moment he looked at the paparazzi, smiled and waved his hand, but at that moment there was a look of frustration and sadness on his face. But when she entered the set, it was such a welcome, which made Shilpa emotional.

He could not hold back his tears. According to a report in Bollywood Life, a source said that Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu gave Shilpa Shetty a warm welcome on the set. All the contestants cheered on his return and left no stone unturned to welcome him. Seeing this, Shilpa became emotional and started crying. Then the whole team somehow calmed down Shilpa.



Let us know that about 3 weeks ago, Shilpa’s husband Raj Kundra was arrested for making a pornographic film. He is still in judicial custody. After her husband’s arrest, Shilpa abruptly distanced herself from the shooting of ‘Super Dancer Chapter 4’. Every week since then, different celebrities have been seen on the show.



In his absence, Sangeeta Bijlani, Jackie Shroff, Terrence Lewis, Sonali Bendre, Mausami Chatterjee and Karisma Kapoor came as guests. The winners of ‘Indian Idol 12’ will make a special appearance in the next part of the show. Shilpa was heavily trolled on social media after the allegations against Raj.

