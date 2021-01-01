Shilpa Shetty cried on the set of Super Dancer 4: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Super Dancer broke on the set of Chapter 4.
Read: Video: Shilpa Shetty returns to the set of Super Dancer 4
Let us know that about 3 weeks ago, Shilpa’s husband Raj Kundra was arrested for making a pornographic film. He is still in judicial custody. After her husband’s arrest, Shilpa abruptly distanced herself from the shooting of ‘Super Dancer Chapter 4’. Every week since then, different celebrities have been seen on the show.
In his absence, Sangeeta Bijlani, Jackie Shroff, Terrence Lewis, Sonali Bendre, Mausami Chatterjee and Karisma Kapoor came as guests. The winners of ‘Indian Idol 12’ will make a special appearance in the next part of the show. Shilpa was heavily trolled on social media after the allegations against Raj.
#Shilpa #Shetty #cried #set #Super #Dancer #Shilpa #Shetty #Kundra #Super #Dancer #broke #set #Chapter
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.