Shilpa Shetty dances on a desi girl: Shilpa Shetty steps on a hook on Priyanka Chopra

Shilpa Shetty has returned to her old style in her ‘Super Dancer 4’ show. A new dance video of Shilpa Shetty has surfaced in which she is seen dancing to the tune of Priyanka Chopra’s song ‘Desi Girl’.

In this video, Shilpa Shetty is seen in a red sari on the stage of a dance show. He is accompanied by the rest of the show’s judges Farah Khan and Geeta Kapoor. The video shows everyone dancing to Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘Dostana’ on ‘Desi Girl’.



While dancing on the hook steps of this song, Farah Khan suddenly starts dancing and then Shilpa and Geeta Kapoor are also seen following her.

Please note that Shilpa’s special dance number ‘Shut Up and Bounce’ was also in the film. Earlier, Shilpa and Raveena Tandon’s dance in the show was also very popular on the internet, in which both were seen dancing on ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’. Shilpa and Akshay Kumar were seen in the original song from the movie ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’. Raveena Tandon was playing the role of Akshay Kumar in this video on stage. After this, Shilpa had also said, “Without Sunil Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shetty staggered without Akshay Kumar.”