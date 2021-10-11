Shilpa Shetty doing Aarti with children: Shilpa Shetty doing Aarti with her children Kartpur Gauram Karunavataram

As glamorous as Shilpa Shetty looks and lives with the glitter of Bollywood, she is also immersed in religion and worship. Whether it is Ganpati or Navratri, every festival changes the atmosphere of Shilpa Shetty’s house. This time on the occasion of Navratri, Shilpa Shetty has shared a video while doing Aarti at home, in which both her children are seen with her.

In this video, Shilpa Shetty’s son Viyan is accompanied by his mother ‘Karporgauram Karunavataram Sansarasaram Bhujendra Haram’. Sada Basant Hridayarvinde Bhavam Bhavani is seen chanting Sahitya Namami.





With this video, Shilpa Shetty wrote, ‘My children and believe me, some things can’t go to the next generation, unless they see us doing it. It is important that I raise children with the same values ​​and traditions that my parents instilled in us. The work of sowing the seeds of faith in these two is something I have been trying to instill in them since childhood.

Let me tell you that Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was recently jailed for making a porn film. Meanwhile, the family is facing a very difficult situation. However, Raj Kundra is currently out on bail and has returned home after spending two months in jail.