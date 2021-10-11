Shilpa Shetty doing Aarti with children: Shilpa Shetty doing Aarti with her children Kartpur Gauram Karunavataram
With this video, Shilpa Shetty wrote, ‘My children and believe me, some things can’t go to the next generation, unless they see us doing it. It is important that I raise children with the same values and traditions that my parents instilled in us. The work of sowing the seeds of faith in these two is something I have been trying to instill in them since childhood.
Let me tell you that Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was recently jailed for making a porn film. Meanwhile, the family is facing a very difficult situation. However, Raj Kundra is currently out on bail and has returned home after spending two months in jail.
