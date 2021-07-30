Shilpa Shetty files 25 crore defamation case on media

New Delhi| Shilpa Shetty (Shilpa Shetty) has filed a defamation case against 29 media personnel and media houses in the Bombay High Court alleging ‘false reporting and maligning their image’ in a pornography case.defamation case) has been filed. He has filed a petition against him regarding the false news being run on social media and website.

Shilpa has said that some of the reports being run against her are false and wrong, and she has taken this step against the media house to hurt her honor.

Also, let us tell you that his lawyer says that ‘if Raj Kundra is not an accused of any kind, then why was the arrest made. In this Corona period, the accused was arrested and sent to jail even when there was no need. Despite the instructions regarding the arrest of the accused during the Corona period, the police have taken this action.

In this petition by Shilpa Shetty, she has been accused of spreading negative and false news on media platforms. Shilpa says that false news is being spread about her related to the case (Raj Kundra’s porn film case). Shilpa Shetty has said that derogatory articles and videos are being played against her, about which her reporters are asking various questions.

It has also been told in this petition on behalf of Shilpa Shetty that her personal life along with her husband is being unnecessarily brought in the public domain and facts are being presented in distortion. In her allegation, the actress has spoken of false reporting and tarnishing the name of the actress regarding false articles and videos.

At the same time, it has also been said that reporters are harassing her in public places outside her house and even outside the offices of the Investigating Authorities and they are constantly questioning her about the derogatory news videos going against her, which has brought her honour. Getting hurt.