Shilpa Shetty get support of hansal mehta and richa chadha in raj kundra pornography case | These Bollywood stars came in support of Shilpa Shetty, stop talking about trolls doing such tweets

New Delhi: After the arrest of Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra, people on social media are constantly trolling Shilpa Shetty. Things are constantly being said against him on social media. In such a situation, now many Bollywood stars are coming forward in his support. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta openly supported Shilpa Shetty and he continued to answer people’s words on social media.

Richa Chadha supports Shilpa

After filmmaker Hansal Mehta, Richa Chadha has come out in support of Shilpa Shetty. Retweeting Hansal Mehta’s tweet, Richa wrote, ‘We have made it a national game to blame women for the mistakes of men in their lives. Glad she is suing.

Hansal Mehta had told trolls to be true

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to his Twitter handle on Friday, requesting everyone to give some space to Shilpa Shetty. Also, Hansal had said that public figures ie public figures are declared guilty even before justice is done.

We’ve made a national sport out of blaming women for the mistakes of the men in their lives.

Glad she’s suing. https://t.co/XSK2sQY0uo — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) July 31, 2021

Hansal Mehta supports Shilpa

In his tweet, Hansal Mehta wrote, ‘If you can’t stand up for her then at least leave Shilpa Shetty alone and let the law decide? Allow them some dignity and privacy. It is unfortunate that in public life people have to fight for themselves alone and are declared guilty even before the judicial results are out.

Let us tell you, Shilpa Shetty has been in constant discussion since the arrest of her husband Raj Kundra. Raj Kundra has been arrested for creating and publishing pornographic content. At present, Raj Kundra is in judicial custody for 14 days.

Shilpa reached Bombay High Court

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty had recently approached the Bombay High Court seeking restraining of various media institutions and social media platforms from writing false, false, malicious and defamatory things regarding her husband’s arrest. He had also sought damages of 25 crores in the defamation case. It also asked media outlets to tender an unconditional apology. Mumbai Crime Branch on Tuesday said actress Shilpa Shetty has not yet been given a clean chit in the pornography racket case where her husband and businessman Raj Kundra is the prime accused.

