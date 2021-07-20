Shilpa Shetty Husband Raj Kundra Old Tweets on Porn vs Prostitution Getting Viral on Social Media People Trolling | People dug out these old tweets of Raj Kundra, said these things openly on pornography

New Delhi: Raj Kundra, husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, has faced many serious allegations and was arrested by the police on Monday night, after which the Kundra family has been in constant headlines. Since the arrest of Raj Kundra, there is constant anger against him on social media. On one hand people are making memes and on the other hand old things related to Raj have been resurfaced on the internet.

Raj Kundra’s old tweets are going viral

In this sequence, some tweets made by Raj Kundra are becoming fiercely viral, in which he has talked on topics related to politics and pornography. In March 2012, Raj Kundra had a tweet in which he wrote, ‘So let’s talk about porn vs prostitution. Why is it legal to pay for on camera sex? How are they different from each other?’

Video of conversation on earnings going viral

He made another similar tweet in May 2012, in which he wrote, ‘India: Actors playing cricket, cricketers playing politics, politicians watching porn and porn stars becoming actors.’ Apart from these tweets of Raj Kundra, a video of the celebrity couple is also going viral in which they are being asked about their earnings.

No response from Raj-Shilpa

In the video, star comedian Kapil Sharma asked Raj Kundra about his earnings and both the celebrities laughed openly after hearing this question. Let us inform that at present, there has been no response from Raj Kundra or Shilpa Shetty on these allegations. Raj Kundra is being trolled fiercely since his arrest.

