Shilpa Shetty husband Raj kundra Shared video hours before getting arrested, Raj kundra gets trolled on viral video | Raj Kundra shared this video a few hours before his arrest, people reprimanded him a lot

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband and well-known businessman Raj Kundra was arrested last night. He is accused of making porn movies and uploading them on some apps. Mumbai Police said that in February this year, a case of making pornographic films was registered in the Mumbai Crime Branch. It was alleged in the complaint that these films are made and published through some apps. The police started its investigation by registering a case in this matter. Raj Kundra’s name has been exposed in this case.

raj kundra video viral

Amidst all this, a video of Raj Kundra is becoming increasingly viral on social media. Raj had posted the video on social media just hours before his arrest. Fans are trolling Raj Kundra completely after watching the video. Comments are constantly coming on Raj Kundra’s video and the fans who once praised him are also criticizing him now.

Fans angry even after seeing Raj’s funny video

Raj Kundra is seen as James Bond in the video. Actually, this video is from the James Bond series itself, which has been edited. Raj Kundra’s face is visible in place of James Bond and he is seen driving the tanker. Although the video is very funny, but the fans are commenting on his arrest more than the video. Raj shared the video and wrote, ‘Block roads are temporary, no one can stop you.’

Raj Kundra gets trolled badly

Raj Kundra is being trolled a lot on this video. One user wrote, ‘Arrested.’ At the same time one wrote, ‘Brother please give the link.’ Another wrote, ‘He has just been arrested for making this film.’ In this way, hundreds of people have pulled up Raj Kundra on the post. As of now, till now no clarification has come from Raj Kundra or Shilpa Shetty on this matter. The inspection of the matter is going on.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra shared cozy photo with husband Nick Jonas, came very close romantic

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment gadget clock’s Entertainment Facebook Page like to