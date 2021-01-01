Shilpa Shetty in Raksha Bandhan Super Dancer 4: Raksha Bandhan 2021: Geeta Kapoor ties Rakhi to Shilpa Shetty, actress says she will never leave him

Rakshabandhan 2021 is being celebrated with enthusiasm across the country on 22nd August. This was celebrated with great pomp in ‘Super Dancer Chapter 4’. Meanwhile, there was a moment when Judge Shilpa Shetty and Geeta Kapoor got emotional. In fact, Geeta Kapoor considers the show’s host and actor Paritosh Tripathi as her brother. Gita went on stage and first performed Paritosh Aarti and then tied Rakhi.

He then thanked the show that he has got a brother like Paritosh and a friend and sister like Shilpa. Shilpa then told Geeta that she got emotional. The producers have released a promo of Rakhi Celebration in ‘Super Dancer Chapter 4’.



In the promo, Geeta Kapoor says, ‘Rakshabandhan, this stage has given me a brother but also a good friend and sister. Why do we tie rakhi only for brothers on the day of Rakshabandhan? ‘



Hearing this, Geeta and Shilpa got a little emotional and said, Geeta knows that I will never leave her side. And whether he speaks or not, I know he will never leave my side.

Raj Kundra has just returned as a judge in ‘Super Dancer 4’ after almost 3 weeks. 3 weeks ago, husband Raj Kundra was arrested and sent to jail for making pornographic films, after which the actress distanced herself from the show. But recently he made an energetic comeback to the show with full adventure. On her return, Shilpa was welcomed by all the contestants and thus the actress cried as Judge Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu. This episode will air on August 22nd.