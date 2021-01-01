Shilpa Shetty Instagram Video: Shilpa Shetty shared the first video about ways to stay positive

Shilpa Shetty is back to her work and daily life. Sending a message of staying positive and focused, Shilpa has shared a video in which she is seen doing Virbhadrasan and Malsana. This is the first video posted by Shilpa Shetty after the arrest of her husband Raj Kundra in a porn film making case.

This time there is something different in this yoga video of Shilpa. In fact, chanting is heard in the background of this video, which contains the peace verses of the Atharva Veda. Shilpa Shetty shared a note while sharing this video of yoga. Shilpa writes, ‘Be your own warrior, be strong enough to make a positive difference in life and save it.’





Shilpa says that whenever there are low and high points in life, she turns to yoga. He describes yoga as the best remedy that keeps him positive, focused and balanced. Virbhadrasana and Malsana are said to be the most peaceful and invigorating seats. In this post, Shilpa says that the peace verse in the Atharva Veda is playing on the background, which is a complete package for peace of mind, body and soul.



Shilpa says, ‘It’s time to say that this will only happen through yoga.’ Shilpa Shetty is back in reality show ‘Super Dancer 4’ after a gap of about 3 weeks. Some videos of Shilpa judging the show have also been discussed on social media, in which she was seen crying.

After being arrested in Raj Kundra’s pornography case, Shilpa distanced herself from her shooting and work for some time. Raj Kundra is accused of streaming and creating pornographic content through the Hotshots app.

