Shilpa Shetty is bringing Ganesha: Shilpa Shetty was seen bringing Ganesha idol to her residence like every year

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra is currently under arrest in a porn filmography case. Shilpa Shetty is in the mood to celebrate Ganeshotsav, Ganpati festival like every year. Shilpa had come to collect the idol of Lord Ganesha, the video of which has surfaced.



Shilpa was seen smiling a lot while posing for the paparazzi. While welcoming Ganpati Bappa, Shilpa had the same happiness on her face, which was seen every time. Shilpa never misses a chance to celebrate and especially she celebrates Ganpati with great pomp every year.



Every year she shows many glimpses of Shilpa’s worship and Ganapati’s preparation. Shilpa has not yet shared a glimpse of Bappa’s house on social media, but some photos and videos of her have surfaced, in which she has come to fetch Bappa’s idol for her house.



There is a large crowd with Shilpa and she is seen choosing one for herself from the many idols there. In some pictures, Shilpa is seen joining hands with the idol of Bappa.



Each time Shilpa used to share beautiful videos on the occasion to bring Bappa home. He would be welcomed by playing drums and Shilpa would welcome Bappa in the house during the dance.