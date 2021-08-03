Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Businessman Raj Kundra Son Vivaan Raj Kundra Instagram Post Says A Lot | Pictures tell heartache! Vivaan’s post came out after Shilpa’s statement

New Delhi: Whatever be the reality, but for a child his father is his hero. Who is right and who is wrong in Raj Kundra pornography case? Only the court will decide this. But until the court’s decision in this matter is not reached, the Kundra family will continue to grapple with the tide of emotions that hardly any respectable family wants to see in their life.

Storm came in Shilpa-Raj’s life

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra were counted among the most iconic couples of Bollywood. A new dimension came in the life of this power couple when both became parents. Shilpa Shetty Kundra gave birth to Vivaan and both of their lives smelled like a bouquet. Today, when Raj Kundra is facing many serious allegations, Vivaan, who considers his father as his strength, is very emotional.

Vivaan’s post after mother’s statement

Vivaan’s mother Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently posted a social media saying that she does not deserve the media trial and now after the mother’s statement came out, son Vivaan posted a post on Instagram. Is. There are no words in this post of little Vivaan. It’s just a few moments. Some moments that he probably wants to get back in his life.

Maybe just these pictures are enough

In the pictures, Shilpa Shetty Kundra is looking very relaxed and happy and she is very lovingly hugging her son Vivaan. Little Vivaan is also absorbed in his mother’s lap and closing his eyes is feeling the love that any child wants from his mother. Vivaan has not written anything in the caption with this picture, but these pictures probably say a lot in themselves.

People are expressing condolences from Vivaan

This Instagram account of Vivaan is not verified but on this she has shared many pictures with her parents. These pictures reveal how her parents are everything to her. But who knew that suddenly such a big storm would come in Vivaan’s life. Talking about the people, people have made many comments in the comment box and expressed their condolences to Vivaan.

