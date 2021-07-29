Shilpa Shetty Kundra Disappear from All Shows and Movies Promotion After Raj Kundra Arrest Facing Huge Loss | After the arrest of Raj Kundra, this project was scattered from the hands of Shilpa Shetty, there was a loss of crores

New Delhi: Raj Kundra, husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, was arrested in the pornography case. New twists are being seen continuously in this matter. Till yesterday, Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty were seen as a power couple of Bollywood. Whether to do shows together or to appear in an ad, he used to charge crores of rupees for these things.

But since Raj’s name has come in the pornography racket, leave it as a couple, Shilpa Shetty’s own image has also suffered such a setback that from reality shows to filmmakers, and many brands are also cutting them off. Let us know what some loss Shilpa is facing after the arrest of Raj.

Not shooting for Super Dancer

Shilpa Shetty, who robbed UP Bihar with her dance, was earning crores by becoming a judge of the reality TV show ‘Super Dancer 4’. But ever since husband Kundra was arrested, Shilpa has been missing from the show. He was replaced by Karisma Kapoor in the first week and this week Riteish-Genelia will take the chair in the show as judge.

Hungama-2 was not promoted

Not only this, after years Shilpa Shetty Kundra was seen in a film. The name of the movie is Hungama-2. After Raj’s arrest, neither did Shilpa promote the film nor was she seen doing special activities related to it. The film has also not received a very good response.

Nikamma release date postponed

Despite the risk of virus in the lockdown, Shilpa completed the shooting of the film Nikamma. The film is all set for release but for the time being its release is being postponed.

Brands are also turning their faces

Shilpa has been a favorite of fitness brands, but now brand gurus believe that due to the porn film controversy, many brands also do not renew their contracts in the coming time. According to G-Business, these contracts can be postponed for some time. Shilpa has 10-15 brands in her bag and charges around 1 crore for each one. Some brands like Mamaearth even have Shilpa’s own money.

