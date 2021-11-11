Shilpa shetty new hairstyle and dance ranveer singh Tattad Tattad song | Shilpa Shetty dances in Ranveer Singh style with new hairstyle, video goes viral!

News oi-Varsha Rani

Shilpa Shetty surprised people with her new hairstyle a few days back. Shilpa Shetty got a new hairstyle done while shaving her head. Where he shaved the hair from the bottom of the ponytail. Now once again Shilpa Shetty has flaunted her hairstyle in a new video.

Shilpa Shetty is seen showing this hairstyle to the audience again. Although now his hair has grown. Sharing this video, Shilpa Shetty wrote that she wants to dance today. In this video, she is also seen doing his signature step on Ranveer Singh’s song Tattad Tatad.

Shilpa Shetty is copying Ranveer Singh’s style and doing his dance step. Fans have liked this funny video of him. Sharing this video, Shilpa Shetty wrote, “Today the mood happened to dance, that’s why I got inspired by Ranveer Singh’s style.

Shilpa Shetty is very active on social media and shares a lot of photo videos. This is the reason why millions of people follow him. These days, Shilpa Shetty’s sister Shamita Shetty is seen in the Bigg Boss house.

Let us tell you that Shilpa Shetty had recently made a comeback in films after many years. She appeared in Hungama 2 opposite Paresh Rawal. The film was directed by Priyadarshan which released on OTT. The same old style and dance of Shilpa was seen in this film.

