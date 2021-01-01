Shilpa Shetty on the set of Super Dancer 4: Watch the video on the set of Shilpa Shetty Super Dancer 4 Netizens commented why she is not smiling today: Shilpa Shetty returned to the set of ‘Super Dancer 4’

Shilpa Shetty is back on the set of ‘Super Dancer 4’ after a long hiatus. The first video after Shilpa Shetty’s return has surfaced, which is seen by fans encouraging her. However, seeing the sadness on his face in the video, people are commenting in different ways.

In this video, Shilpa Shetty is seen in a saree as she exits the van and heads towards the set. There is complete silence in the video. Seeing the paparazzi, Shilpa is seen showing her hand, although this time there is still sadness on her face instead of a smile. This video of famous celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani is currently going viral on the internet.





Some fans are happy to be back on the show, while some users are even seen making jokes. One wrote, ‘Why isn’t she smiling today?’ As one has said – there is awkwardness on his face.

Shilpa Shetty has been away from the show for almost 3 weeks. In fact, Shilpa was not seen in the show after her husband Raj Kundra was arrested in a case related to porn film making. His absence was filled by a guest judge. Shilpa has been judging the reality show since its inception in 2016.

A Times of India report quoted a source as saying, “Shilpa has been judging her since the show started in 2016. The makers were waiting for her return to the show and wanted no one to take her place. The producers are happy that Shilpa is back in the show and Hopefully she’ll be on the show by the end of the season.

Recently, in the absence of actors like Sangeeta Bijlani, Jackie Shroff, Terrence Lewis, Sonali Bendre, Mausami Chatterjee, Karisma Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty, ‘Super Dancer 4’ appeared on the guest judge’s chair.

Mumbai High Court has granted interim relief to Raj Kundra in a porn film making case. The court on Wednesday adjourned Raj Kundra’s arrest for a week in a case registered by the Crime Branch, and fixed his bail plea for hearing on August 25. Earlier on August 7, the court had rejected Raj Kundra’s bail plea. In the FIR registered in the year 2020, Raj Kundra is accused of spreading pornographic videos on several online platforms.

