Shilpa Shetty raised her voice in support of her sister, in favor of Shamita for being called ‘arrogant’ in Bigg Boss 15

Shilpa Shetty has now come out openly in support of her sister Shamita. Shilpa recently made a post on social media.

Shamita Shetty, who is currently robbing headlines in Bigg Boss season 15, is also getting trolled a lot on social media. Shamita is also being called ‘arrogant’ for her behavior in Bigg Boss. In such a situation, Shilpa Shetty has now come out openly in support of her sister Shamita. Shilpa recently made a post on social media.

When actress Neha Dhupia reached Salman Khan’s show BB 15, she questioned Shamita about her journey so far. On this, Shamita had said that her journey so far in Bigg Boss has been very emotional. Along with this, the actress also said that she is playing her game with complete honesty.

In such a situation, Shilpa Shetty made a post on Insta for her sister Shamita in which she shared a video clip of Shamita from the show. Also, the actress wrote for her sister – playing your game with Grace and people are misunderstanding your stand, considering you as an arrogant.

Shilpa wrote- ‘A post written to appreciate, this is for my brave soul, my sister. It is very sad to see how some people are mistaking Shamita’s attitude and calling her arrogant. Because they feel that Shamita is getting special treatment or privilege there. Or is it fake. He doesn’t have any option. She uses her heart. I am not saying all this because I am the best or she is my sister. I am also saying this as a Big Boss viewer.

Shilpa further said- ‘I never commented on the show. But since so many people are commenting on the show about good bad madness etc., I also felt that now I should speak. Being a participant and former host, I feel Shamita is getting very emotional. He is being seen by many as a privilege.

Shilpa further said- ‘But even if she was like this, she was trying to carve a niche for herself in this show professionally. One thing I can say is that the way you see her inside she is actually like that.’