Shilpa Shetty Raj Kundra Cheating case actress says my reputation damaged. shilpa shetty raj kundra fraud case actress said my image is being maligned

This company also closed in the year 2014 – Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty has written that everyone has done a deal with Kashif Khan. We have not taken a single penny. This company was also closed in the year 2014. Kashif Khan has taken over this company. Shilpa Shetty has expressed her anguish over the constant personal allegations against her family.

Working hard for 28 years – Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty said that I have been working hard for the last 28 years. I see that efforts are being made to malign my name and image. My rights as a citizen of India must be protected. Shilpa Shetty Kundra with Gratitude. Let us tell you that a business man named Nitin Barai has filed a complaint against Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra.

Threatened for asking for money

Police in Bandra, Mumbai has registered an FIR under various sections. Nitin Barai has said in his complaint that in July 2014 he was told that a gym and spa would be opened in Pune. But money has been taken from them and used for themselves. An investment of close to 1 crore was also made from Barai. They have also been threatened for demanding money. It is being told that soon the police can interrogate Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra in this entire fraud case.