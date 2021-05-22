Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra Introduce Fans to New Family Member on Son Viaan Birthday





On the event of her son Viaan's ninth birthday, Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra welcomed a brand new lovely member of the family, a pet which they named 'Truffle'. Shilpa took to Instagram and posted an lovely video the place she and her husband Raj Kundra could be seen stunning their son.

The Dhadkan actor launched the little ball of fur as Truffle and in addition talked about that she was supposed to present one other pet to Viaan on his tenth birthday when he might take care of it however ended up gifting him a yr earlier as he has been such boy. The paw-adorable video garnered multiple million views inside few hours of it being posted on the photo-sharing platform. "Introducing "TRUFFLE" our new member of the family . Viaans been begging for one more pet. and I promised him ,would get him one when he'd flip 10 and might take care of it. He's earned it a yr earlier , been such boy . Blissful birthday my darling 🎉🎉🎉❤️❤️🧿🧿", Shilpa captioned the publish.

Shilpa's fellow superstar followers resembling Raveena Tandon, Sophie Chaudhary and extra chimed into the feedback part whereas adoring the brand new member of the family.

Watch the lovable video right here:

Earlier within the day, Shilpa additionally penned a heartfelt birthday be aware for her son and shared a candy throwback video which was shot when Viaan was 4 years previous.

Together with the video, the ‘Apne’ actor penned down an lovely be aware stating amid the final two years of the pandemic, Viaan hasn’t been ready to rejoice his birthday, and that he has “not solely adjusted to the brand new regular with none complaints or tantrums but additionally taken on the function of being a doting elder brother so fantastically.”

Shilpa and her husband Raj welcomed their son named Viaan in Could 2012. The couple can be dad and mom to daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra, whom they welcomed on February 15, 2020. In accordance to varied experiences, that they had the kid by means of surrogacy.