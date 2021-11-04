Shilpa Shetty Raj Kundra Marriage Anil Kapoor Reveals Why Actress Married To Him In Farah Khan Show – What did Raj do to get married? Farah asked questions to Shilpa Shetty, Anil Kapoor said

Farah Khan asked Shilpa Shetty what did Raj do that you did yes for marriage? Anil Kapoor gave a tremendous answer to his talk.

Bollywood’s famous actress Shilpa Shetty has made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with her films and her style. In the year 2009, Shilpa Shetty married the famous businessman Raj Kundra. The two met in London and it was from here that their friendship started. Raj Kundra also left no stone unturned to win the heart of his family for marrying Shilpa Shetty. Apart from this, Farah Khan in her show ‘Backbencher’ had asked the actress the reason for marrying Raj Kundra.

This video of Shilpa Shetty related to ‘Backbencher’ is also making headlines on social media. Along with the actress, Anil Kapoor was also present in the show. In the middle of the program, Farah Khan asked, “What whistle did Shilpa Raj blow, spread wings or did you agree to marry her?”

Before Shilpa Shetty could speak, on Farah Khan’s question, Anil Kapoor said, “Actually he spread the money.” Shilpa Shetty could not stop laughing after listening to him. At the same time, the actress replied to her saying, “Apart from the money, she also spread her arms.” To this Anil Kapoor said, “But he also had money in his arms.”

On Anil Kapoor’s point, Farah Khan asked him, “But you didn’t even have money, so how did Sunita agree to marry you?” Responding to him, the actor said, “Because Sunita had money.” Let us tell you that Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra first met over a business deal, but she became depressed on the first meeting itself.

Talking about this, Shilpa Shetty said, “After meeting Raj, I asked my friend about him. She said that my heart broke to hear that Raj is already married. But at that time I did not know that Raj was going to get divorced. On the other hand, Raj Kundra said about his first meeting with the actress, “The moment I saw her, I realized that I would be very happy to have her as my life partner.”