Shilpa Shetty returns to Super Dancer 4: Shilpa Shetty returns to Super Dancer 4

Shilpa Shetty returns to Super Dancer 4
The producers did not have to look for a replacement
The source further said, “It was an emotional decision for Shilpa to return to the show after her husband was caught in a porn case. It took a lot of patience. However, the producers are sure that she is back and will no longer have to find a replacement for Shilpa. Apart from Shilpa, Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapoor appear as judges in the show.
These people were seen in Shilpa’s absence
In the absence of Shilpa Shetty, Sangeeta Bijlani, Jackie Shroff, Terrence Lewis, Sonali Bendre, Mausami Chatterjee, Karisma Kapoor came as guests in ‘Super Dancer 4’. The winners of ‘Indian Idol 12’ will make a special appearance in the next part of the show. As for Raj Kundra, he is currently in judicial custody. Shilpa was also trolled on social media after the allegations against Raj.
