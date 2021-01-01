Shilpa Shetty returns to Super Dancer 4: Shilpa Shetty returns to Super Dancer 4

Shilpa Shetty is back in the dance reality show ‘Super Dancer 4’. She took a break from the show after the arrest of her husband and businessman Raj Kundra in a porn film case. In the meantime, several other celebrities had come to the show as judges and made up for Shilpa’s shortcomings.

According to a report in our correspondent Times of India, Shilpa is back on the set of ‘Super Dancer 4’ after 3 weeks. The source said in the report, ‘Since the show started in 2016, Shilpa has been judging it. The makers were waiting for his return to the show and he wanted no one else to take his place. The producers are happy that Shilpa is back in the show and hopefully she will be in the show till the end of the season.



The producers did not have to look for a replacement

The source further said, “It was an emotional decision for Shilpa to return to the show after her husband was caught in a porn case. It took a lot of patience. However, the producers are sure that she is back and will no longer have to find a replacement for Shilpa. Apart from Shilpa, Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapoor appear as judges in the show.



These people were seen in Shilpa’s absence

In the absence of Shilpa Shetty, Sangeeta Bijlani, Jackie Shroff, Terrence Lewis, Sonali Bendre, Mausami Chatterjee, Karisma Kapoor came as guests in ‘Super Dancer 4’. The winners of ‘Indian Idol 12’ will make a special appearance in the next part of the show. As for Raj Kundra, he is currently in judicial custody. Shilpa was also trolled on social media after the allegations against Raj.

