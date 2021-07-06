Shilpa Shetty reveals why she left the film: Shilpa Shetty Kundra reveals why she stayed away from films for 14 years also talks about the season 2- Why did Shilpa Shetty stay away from films for 14 years? The actress made a big revelation about the comeback

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who is judging the dance reality show ‘Super Dancer Chapter 4’, has been away from films for the last 14 years. But now she is making a comeback with ‘Season 2’. He has also recently released the song ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’ from the film, which has become a hit. Shilpa Shetty took a break from her film career when she was at her peak. At that time, no one understood why Shilpa left the film.

Now that Shilpa is making a comeback on the big screen, she explained why she took such a big break from movies. Here are the highlights of our conversation with Shilpa Shetty Kundra:



Q: You are back in movies after 14 years. How did you decide to return after such a long time?

Answer: I took this break myself. In fact, I had decided that after marriage I had children that I would like to pay more attention to children. Although I had another child, it was nine years later (laughs), but I had decided that I would not work after marriage. I started working in films from the age of 17, so after marriage I wanted to get some rights on time, because when you do films you don’t have your rights on time. Such are our schedules. Then, even good strong roles were not available. Meanwhile, I was offered huge heroine-oriented roles, but cried so much that I thought, what can I expect from the audience for a picture I don’t want to see myself?

Not that I wouldn’t do an emotional film, but what I wanted to do was to be entertained. The persona should be good enough to go home with him. Well, I was not offered this role. Then, when I got the job in Nikamma and Hangama 2, you will see that it is the same Shilpa but with a different incarnation, I could not say no.

Question: By the way, most actresses choose strong, heroine-oriented roles for comebacks, so that they can show a different serious actor style than their old image. Why did you choose these mainstream movies and glamorous roles?

Answer: This is the difference between me and others. I’m different than the others, that’s why I rest (laughs). I believe that one should listen to the heart in life and I always make decisions based on that. Of course ‘Season 2’ is not about me. It’s about content. It’s an entertainment movie and I’m more interested in how I can entertain people. I have a very good role in ‘Nikamma’. There’s a different character, so as an artist I’m glad I’m getting different characters. I’m interested in whether people should just like the characters and the movie.



Q: You guys went for a season 2 outdoor shoot right after the lockdown opened during the Covid period. There was no fear in the mind at that time, because there was a little girl Samishahi in the house?

Answer: Samisha was born in February and we did the shooting in October, but we took special care of safety. We did not take commercial flights, we went together by private plane. Again in Manali there was not much effect. There were rarely 10 cases, yet we followed the sanitation and all the protocols, so I had no such fear in my mind and whatever it was ended up there, because there was a lot of security. I had 7-8 days of work, which was completed in just 5 days by Priyadarshan Saran.

Question: Unfortunately, then several members of your family got corona positive together and won, but that time must have been too hard? How scared are you How dare you guys

Answer: It’s weird that this happened during the lockdown. Whenever I went to the shoot, I had my test two days before and two days after each shoot. We care a lot, because I have kids at home. My mother-in-law and my mother, who are over 70 years old, live together, but you will agree, this happened when we were all at home. This happened to a boy in my house, who had just gone to the gate to get some stuff, so whatever happens in life happens. Then 11 people in my house were hit by the corona at the same time.

You can understand that when there are one or two people in the house, the band plays, so it is very difficult to handle 11 people. I had two children, but I didn’t let fear get in the way. I believe everything is on your mind, so me and my whole family were very positive that we would all recover and luckily everyone recovered quickly because everyone had a good immune system. I am saying from my experience that there is no power in the life of things like Yoga, Pranayama, Giloy, Ayurveda. Even if it comes, it will pass.

Question: Your superhit song Chura Ke Dil Mera … from the movie has been recreated. Many feel that such memorable songs should not be recreated. What is your opinion

Answer: What difference does it make if I think or not? Now it’s done. My view is that if the song was rebooted, I didn’t think it should be filmed on anyone else. I am lucky that I got the opportunity to do Chura Ke Dil Mera … in a new way. The song in the film also fits the situation. Most people like it and they are fans of trolling old songs. I’ll just tell him that when you watch the movie, you know he fits perfectly. Although, I was a little scared while singing, but when I saw the finale, I thought, come on brother, it’s all right. At least people didn’t mind me and Mizan didn’t feel bad.

