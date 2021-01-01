Shilpa Shetty Shamita Shetty and Shilpa Shetty wore matching outfits: Shamita Shetty wore matching outfits in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’
Shilpa shared a photo of Pooja welcoming Bappa with Puja Vian and daughter Samisha. Shamita Shetty, who is currently in the house of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, appeared inside the show in a matching style with Shilpa.
Competitors were also seen worshiping Ganapati in the show, in which people’s eyes were fixed on Shamita. Fans were seen talking about her on social media and Shilpa also commented on it. Shilpa wrote on Instagram Story, ‘No matter where we live, we will complement each other. My shorts In addition, he has used the twinning and winning hashtags.
Supporting Shamita in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, Shilpa Shetty shared a video on Rakshabandhan, which made Shamita very emotional.
