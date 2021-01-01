Shilpa Shetty Shamita Shetty and Shilpa Shetty wore matching outfits: Shamita Shetty wore matching outfits in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’

After the pictures of Shilpa Shetty’s Ganpati came to light, people’s eyes were fixed on ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ contestant Shamita Shetty. In fact Shilpa Shetty shared some photos of the Ganpati celebration at her home, in which daughter Samisha was also seen in similar clothes. Now the pictures of Shamita that have come out from ‘Bigg Boss’, her style looks like Shilpa.



Shilpa shared a photo of Pooja welcoming Bappa with Puja Vian and daughter Samisha. Shamita Shetty, who is currently in the house of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, appeared inside the show in a matching style with Shilpa.



Competitors were also seen worshiping Ganapati in the show, in which people’s eyes were fixed on Shamita. Fans were seen talking about her on social media and Shilpa also commented on it. Shilpa wrote on Instagram Story, ‘No matter where we live, we will complement each other. My shorts In addition, he has used the twinning and winning hashtags.

Shilpa Shamita matching outfit



Supporting Shamita in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, Shilpa Shetty shared a video on Rakshabandhan, which made Shamita very emotional.