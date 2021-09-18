Shilpa-Shetty: Shilpa Shetty shares a cryptic post on husband Raj Kundra Controversial actress says bad decisions and new beginnings

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has started her day with a positive post. The actress has shared excerpts from the book on her Instagram account. Through this post, Shilpa Shetty has spoken in bad words and buried the new beginning of life. This post also mentions that a person cannot go back and change his bad decision. An excerpt from a book shared by Shilpa is written by Carl Bard.

Shilpa Shetty wrote a post for her husband



Shilpa’s post reads, ‘However, bad decisions made in life cannot be reversed. But a person can start anew if he wants to. One can start now and end anew. After the arrest of her husband Raj Kundra, Shilpa is very sad after her husband’s name appeared in an app that creates pornographic content. But we are keeping ourselves strong during these difficult times.

This post by Shilpa Shetty says a lot without saying anything and to some extent it also suggests what is going on in Shilpa Shetty’s mind. We will tell you that the actress has recently returned from Vaishno Devi. Many photos and videos of Shilpa’s darshan of Vaishno Devi went viral on social media. His friend also appeared with him on this religious journey.

Recently, Shilpa Shetty reported her statement to the Mumbai Police. In which she said, ‘There was no information about the husband’s involvement in the pornography content app. She further said that she was very busy with her work. A close friend of Shilpa Shetty said that Shilpa wants her children to live a normal life. Don’t let the father’s work affect the children. That’s why he tells the kids that their father has gone out of business.

Shilpa Shetty reached the temple of Vaishno Devi and was seen buying flowers and garlands

