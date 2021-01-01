Shilpa Shetty: Shilpa Shetty teaches the child to break coconuts while bringing them home

There have been many ups and downs in the life of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty. Despite all these difficulties, Shilpa’s enthusiasm for Ganesh Utsav has not diminished. Like every year, this year too, Shilpa Shetty has welcomed Ganpati Bappa to her home. For Shilpa, this year’s Ganesh Utsav is very different from the rest of her years. In fact, the actress’ husband Raj Kundra is in police custody in connection with the obscenity case. Also, his sister Shamita Shetty is a part of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. In such a situation, Shilpa along with her son Vian welcomed Ganpati in the house with full enthusiasm. A video of Shilpa Ganpati welcoming Bappa is going viral on social media. In which she is seen teaching her son Vian the right way to crack coconuts.

A video of Shilpa Shetty with son Vian welcoming Ganpati Bappa in the house is going viral. In which she is teaching her son how to crack coconut while welcoming Ganpati at home. On Wednesday, the actress had gone to the Lalbagh Ganpati office in Mumbai to bring an idol of Ganpati to her house. Shilpa Shetty looked very enthusiastic during Ganpati’s reception.

After the arrest of her husband Raj Kundra on July 1, Shilpa Shetty has remained silent on the pornography case. Shilpa also released a statement on social media. Shilpa said in her statement, “I have not made any statement on the whole matter till date. And I want to refrain from making further statements. Leave me and my family alone for now. All I want to say is that the whole matter is still under investigation.

Shilpa further says, ‘I have full faith in the Mumbai Police and the court. We are relying on legal means. You are requested to respect our privacy during such difficult times. Respect our privacy especially for the benefit of my child as a mother. For the past 29 years I have been a

I am a hardworking professional. People believe in me and I have never disappointed anyone. So, most importantly, I urge you to respect my family and ‘my right’ privacy during this time. We do not deserve a media trial. Please let the law show the way. ‘