Shilpa Shetty sister Shamita Shetty and their mother Sunanda Shetty were summoned by the court businessman has made such an allegation

Actress Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty and their mother Sunanda Shetty have been booked for cheating by a businessman. Mumbai’s Andheri Court has issued a summons against him regarding this matter.

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her family are facing some crisis every day. The controversies between the actress and her family are not ending. In this sequence, now summons have been issued against Shilpa, her sister Shamita Shetty and mother Sunanda Shetty by the Andheri Court of Mumbai. Let us tell you, a businessman from Mumbai had filed a case against Shilpa Shetty and her family in the court for non-payment of loan of Rs 21 lakh. After which the court has now ordered the three to appear on February 28.

Actually a businessman named Parhad Amra, who owns an automobile agency. He had lodged a case against the three at the Juhu police station. He had complained of fraud to the tune of Rs 21 lakh through the legal firm M/s Y&A Legal. He claimed that Shilpa Shetty’s father had borrowed Rs 21 lakh in the year 2015, which is yet to be repaid.

According to that contract, Shilpa’s father Surendra Shetty was to pay the entire amount along with 18% interest in January 2017. The businessman has also claimed that Shilpa’s father had told his family about this.

At the same time, he died on October 11, 2016, before Surendra Shetty could repay this loan. After which Shilpa, Shamita and their mother refused to repay this loan.

Earlier, actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was arrested for allegedly pornography. At present, Raj is out on bail. Along with this, a case of fraud was also registered against both of them in the name of opening a franchise in Lucknow.

Let us also tell you that Shilpa Shetty has recently been freed from the kissing case with Richard Gere, who has been associated continuously since 2007. This case went on in the court for about 15 years. This case was in the year 2007, when Shilpa Shetty was kissed by Hollywood actor Richard Gere during an event in Rajasthan. After this incident, Shilpa was accused of spreading obscenity in a public place.


