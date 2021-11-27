Shilpa Shetty spot with script, Fans ask for new project! Shilpa Shetty was spotted at the airport with the script, what will be the new project!

News oi-Salman Khan

Ever since Shilpa Shetty made her comeback to films with the blockbuster hit Hungama 2, audiences are excited to see her on screen again. Though there is no official statement in the media about his next project, but there is a happy moment for the fans! Leading actress and wellness entrepreneur, Shilpa Shetty was spotted at the Mumbai airport wearing a casual outfit. The star opted for a white high-neck top with a navy blue jacket and denim jeans.

Shilpa Shetty to be a part of The Bang Tour with Salman Khan? The names of these stars also came to the fore!

But what caught our attention was the script in his hands! Visually, Shilpa Shetty seems busy reading a script. While we don’t yet know which project they are,

We are definitely excited to know what comes next. As per the source, “The actress is looking for a challenging role for her next outing.

Right now, Shilpa Shetty is busy reading a few projects and is taking time to lock a script, but may make an announcement soon.”

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty’s last offering, Hungama 2 received a rave applause from the audience. Shilpa is now gearing up for the release of Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma.

Will Shilpa be a part of The Bang Tour with Salman Khan? The names of these stars also came to the fore!

Shilpa Shetty’s painful post on FIR in crores of fraud – I worked hard for 28 years, it hurts a lot

Shilpa Shetty’s debut film Baazigar completes 28 years, shared this wonderful post

Shilpa Shetty dances in Ranveer Singh style with new hairstyle, video goes viral!

Raj Kundra’s first picture with wife Shilpa Shetty after coming out of jail, became like this

Sherlyn Chopra’s big allegation- Raj Kundra- Shilpa Shetty threatened the underworld, demanded 75 crores

Pics: Shilpa Shetty celebrates Karva Chauth, put an end to speculations about her separation from Raj Kundra

Karva Chauth: From Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon to Priyanka Chopra, see pictures of Bollywood beauties on Karva Chauth

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra file a defamation case of 50 crores against Sherlyn Chopra, saying – all allegations are false

Shilpa Shetty shaved a quarter of her head, shared the video after shaving her hair

Raj Kundra – FIR against Shilpa Shetty – girls were not paid for the exhibition of the body

Shilpa Shetty performs Aarti with daughter and son in Navratri, shared a cute VIDEO

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also Anupama 5th August written updates Pakhi Annual Function Day Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Bollywood Actress Shilpa Shetty spot with script, Fans ask for new project! Read the details. Fans are very exited.

Story first published: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 14:44 [IST]