Shilpa Shetty statement on raj kundra pornography case, media trial and right to privacy | Shilpa Shetty kept her family’s side for the first time on Raj Kundra case, know what she said

New Delhi: No statement of Shilpa Shetty was revealed since the arrest of Raj Kundra, but now Shilpa has issued her statement. Shilpa clearly said that her media trial should not be done. Also Shilpa Shetty said that she will not say much in this matter because this matter is under consideration. Shilpa was seen avoiding speaking anything on the Raj Kundra pornography case and she only cited her right to privacy. Shilpa has shared her thoughts by sharing the post on social media.

Shilpa Shetty released her statement

Shilpa Shetty said, ‘Yes! The last few days have been challenging on every front. There have been many rumors and allegations. The media and many more people made many unfair allegations against me. People trolled, many questioned… Not only me, but my family as well. My stand…I have not said anything on this till now and will continue to do so as this matter is under consideration. So please stop making false statements on my part.’

Shilpa is following this mantra

Shilpa Shetty further said, ‘As a celebrity I follow a mantra, ‘Never complain, never explain’. I will only say that the investigation is still going on, so I have full faith in the Mumbai Police and the Indian judiciary. As a family, we are resorting to all available legal remedies. But till then I humbly request you – especially as a mother, respect our privacy for the sake of my children and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying its veracity. ‘

Shilpa has faith in the law

Also Shilpa Shetty said, ‘I am a proud law abiding Indian citizen and have been a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have believed in me and I have never let anyone down. So, most importantly, I request you to respect my family and my ‘right to privacy’ during this time. We do not deserve media trial. Please let the law take its course. Satyameva Jayate! With positivity and gratitude. …..Shilpa Shetty Kundra.’

People trolled Shilpa

After the arrest of Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra, people on social media are constantly trolling Shilpa Shetty. Things are constantly being said against him on social media. Shilpa Shetty has been in constant discussion since the arrest of her husband Raj Kundra. Raj Kundra has been arrested for creating and publishing pornographic content. At present, Raj Kundra is in judicial custody for 14 days.

Shilpa reached Bombay High Court

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty recently approached the Bombay High Court, seeking to restrain various media institutions and social media platforms from writing false, false, malicious and defamatory things regarding her husband’s arrest. had. He had also sought damages of 25 crores in the defamation case. It also asked media outlets to tender an unconditional apology. Mumbai Crime Branch on Tuesday said actress Shilpa Shetty has not yet been given a clean chit in the pornography racket case where her husband and businessman Raj Kundra is the prime accused.