Shilpa Shetty Super Dancer 4 Finale Dance: Shilpa Shetty is performing a dance to the song Nadian Ke Par and Aafreen during the finale of Super Dancer 4

October 9 is the grand finale of the dance reality show ‘Super Dancer Chapter 4’, the producers of which have made full preparations. In the finals, all contestants and judges will be seen giving a bang dance performance before being declared the winner. Judge Shilpa Shetty has made strong preparations for ‘Super Dancer 4’, a glimpse of which has been shown by the producers.

In the grand finale of the show, Shilpa Shetty wowed everyone with her dance performance. Everyone was surprised to see Avatar Killer Dance Move instead. Check out the promo here:



Shilpa Shetty danced to many songs like ‘Aafreen Aafreen’ and ‘Nadi Par Saajan’. Apart from Shilpa, ‘Super Dancer 4’ has also been judged by Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu. The show will air on Sony Channel on October 9 at 8 p.m.



Shilpa will now judge ‘India’s Hot Talent’

Shilpa Shetty will be seen judging India’s Got Talent after ‘Super Dancer 4’. Auditions for the show have begun. Geeta Kapoor will be seen judging the dance reality show ‘India’s Best Dancer 2’. He will be joined by Malaika Arora and Terrence Lewis. It will air every Saturday-Sunday from October 16 at 8 p.m.