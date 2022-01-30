Shilpa Shetty takes a dig at Tejasswi Prakash as she slyly calls her Naagin | Shilpa Shetty calls Tejashwi Prakash a serpent

question on marriage Shilpa Shetty was also asked that Shamita Shetty wants to get married this year. On this, Shilpa said that she cannot comment on this until Shamita herself tells her this. Significantly, Shamita Shetty and Rakesh Bapat's friendship turned into love in the house of Bigg Boss OTT and people love their chemistry. Rakesh asked question Rakesh Bapat also asked Tejashwi in the finale that how can she say such a stupid thing to Shamita. However, Tejashwi said that she has never been insecure with Shamita. But Rakesh tells them that Tejashwi is rude and he should work on himself. The way she appeared on National TV was ugly. Tejashwi said that she considers Rakesh as her elder brother and never made fun of Rakesh and Shamita's love. friend also asked question Shamita Shetty's friend, who came with Rakesh on the show, tried to make Tejashwi realize her mistake and told that the way she speaks is so rude that no one likes to listen. Despite all these things, Tejashwi remained firm on his insistence even after apologizing to Shamita that she did not do any wrong, due to which both of them had a fight even on the day of the grand finale. always have problems Significantly, there have been problems between Shamita Shetty and Tejashwi Prakash since the beginning of the show. And these problems increased when Tejashwi came in a relationship with Karan Kundra. Before that he was Shamita's friend but Tejashwi did not like Karan and Shamita's friendship and due to their problems again and again, Shamita and Karan stopped talking to each other.

ruckus over massage

Recently there was a task. The task was to give a massage to Karan Kundra. Karan Kundra asked for a massage from Tejashwi for which she was not ready. Karan Kundrra was joking in the task, after which the hotel team entrusted another employee, Shamita Shetty, to complete the task. Shamita Shetty sat on Karan Kundra’s back and started giving him a massage. On seeing this, Tejashwi Prakash swiftly came towards him and dragged Shamita Shetty’s leg and dropped her on the ground from above Karan. As all this kept happening in front of the guests, Shamita kept her composure and took everything in jest.

Karan Kundrra was also advised to be ashamed

After pulling Shamita, Tejashwi was seen pointing fingers at her character saying that Karan Kundrra is not Bapat. On coming inside the house, Rashmi Desai was seen explaining to Tejashwi that this is just a task. After this, when Shamita sat on top of Prateek to give him a massage, Tejashwi crossed his limits and said – Seeing Auntie climbed on him too. Amidst all this, Karan was seen silencing Tejashwi.

After this, Shamita’s anger broke out on Karan and Tejashwi as soon as they entered the house. Where Shamita was seen explaining to Tejashwi that take the task as a task and Tejashwi has no right to call her aunty. At the same time, he also told Karan that you should be ashamed that you are never seen standing for the right thing, while I keep silent after considering you.