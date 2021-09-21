Shilpa Shetty to do justice to India Pratibha: Shilpa Shetty will do justice to reality show India’s Got Talent
India is a country full of talent
Shilpa further said, “India is a country full of talent and I am happy to be one of the selectors of the cast. This is the first time I am judging a reality show that is based not only on dance but also on different talents.
Auditions will begin soon
Apart from Shilpa Shetty, other judges in the show are yet to be announced. The promo states that auditions will begin soon. Viewers must download the SonyLIV app to participate in the audition.
This judge has done ‘India’s Got Talent’
Let us tell you, ‘India’s Got Talent’ is the Indian version of the British show ‘Got Talent’ which was launched in 2009. The first season was decided by Kiran Kher, Sonali Bendre and Shekhar Kapoor. Kiran remained associated with the show for a long time but the rest of the judges kept changing. The show has been judged by celebrities like Dharmendra, Sajid Khan, Farah Khan, Karan Johar and Malaika Arora.
