Shilpa Shetty to do justice to India Pratibha: Shilpa Shetty will do justice to reality show India’s Got Talent

After the dance reality show ‘Super Dancer’, Shilpa Shetty will now appear in the talent reality show ‘India’s Got Talent’. She will also be in the role of a judge in this show. This is revealed from the new promo of the show.

This will be the first time that ‘India’s Got Talent’ has been aired on Sony TV. Speaking on the show, Shilpa said, “India’s Got Talent is a show I have watched closely for many years. That’s why I’m so happy to be on the show’s judging panel.



India is a country full of talent

Shilpa further said, “India is a country full of talent and I am happy to be one of the selectors of the cast. This is the first time I am judging a reality show that is based not only on dance but also on different talents.



Auditions will begin soon

Apart from Shilpa Shetty, other judges in the show are yet to be announced. The promo states that auditions will begin soon. Viewers must download the SonyLIV app to participate in the audition.



This judge has done ‘India’s Got Talent’

Let us tell you, ‘India’s Got Talent’ is the Indian version of the British show ‘Got Talent’ which was launched in 2009. The first season was decided by Kiran Kher, Sonali Bendre and Shekhar Kapoor. Kiran remained associated with the show for a long time but the rest of the judges kept changing. The show has been judged by celebrities like Dharmendra, Sajid Khan, Farah Khan, Karan Johar and Malaika Arora.