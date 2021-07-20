Shilpa Shetty to Kajol Lost her first child before birth crying bad

New Delhi. It is every woman’s dream to become a mother, whether she is an ordinary woman, or actresses working in films. After marriage, the stage of happiness in her life comes when she starts preparing to become a mother. But sometimes such incidents do happen. Due to which she is not able to give birth to her child during pregnancy. Something similar happened with these big Bollywood actresses as well. Today we are going to tell you about those Bollywood actresses who lost their children while becoming a mother.

Kiran Rao

Recently, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao have decided to leave their 15-year-old relationship and live separately, but there came a time in the life of both husband and wife when both of them needed each other very much. When Kiran Rao became pregnant for the first time, there was going to be a great joy in the life of both of them. But this happiness turned into sorrow when they came to know that Kiran would not be able to give birth to this child. However, despite all the efforts, Kiran could not give birth to her child.

Shilpa Shetty

The second name in this list comes from famous actress Shilpa Shetty. She is married to Raj Kundra. When Shilpa Shetty got pregnant for the first time after getting married, but due to some reason she could not give birth to this child. Due to which Shilpa had to lose her first child. After this, in the year 2012, the actress gave birth to son Viaan.

Gauri Khan

Shahrukh Khan, popularly known as King Khan in the Bollywood industry, has done love marriage with Gauri Khan and talking about the love life of both of them, both of them are living a happy life living with their small family and today Gauri and Shahrukh have three There are children, but very few people would know that before giving birth to these children, Ghori had a miscarriage in the year 1997, due to which she could not give birth to her child.

Kajol Devgan

Ajay Devgan and Kajol’s pair is one of the hit pairs of Bollywood industry. The pair of both the actors is considered very happy and beautiful in the film world today. Both got married in the year 1999. Today they also have a daughter Nyasa and a son. But even before Nyasa, when Kajol was pregnant, she could not give birth to a child due to some reason and she had a miscarriage.