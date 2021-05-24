Shilpa Shetty to make a grand comeback with her Dhadkan costar Suniel Shetty in tow





This weekend, it is celebrations galore on Tremendous Dancer – Chapter 4 as Shilpa Shetty Kundra returns to the present. In honour of her comeback, the contestants put up a tremendous act expressing how a lot they missed her. Moreover, with her Dhadkan costar, Suniel Shetty, because the particular visitor this weekend, the power and the passion on the ground might be tenfold. Each Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Suniel Shetty are identified to not solely be costar, but additionally buddies, and their camaraderie might be on show for all of the savour. Additionally Learn – Tremendous Dancer Chapter 4: Malaika Arora misses her gang of ladies Kareena Kapoor, Karisma and Amrita Arora on the present – this is why!

Whereas the contestants and their tremendous gurus will carry out on the enduring songs of Suniel Shetty this weekend on SUper Dancer r and wow everybody with their strikes and grooves, the star and Shilpa Shetty Kundra oblige everybody current with their ‘Dhadkan’ nostalgia, setting the stage on hearth with their efficiency. All in all, from the distinctive performances, to the banter to anecdotes and nostalgia… the upcoming episode of Tremendous Dancer – Chapter 4 has all this and far more in retailer for viewers. Additionally Learn – Kareena Kapoor Khan finds a new style repair after her kaftan obsession – view pics

In actual fact, camaraderie appears to be a recurring theme on Tremendous Dancer this season. Within the final episode, the bond cast by contestants Amit Kumar, Sanchit Chanana and Pruthviraj Kongari, made choose Malaika Arora emotional and nostalgic about her gang of ladies, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and sister Amrita Arora. Talking about them, she expressed, “Woh do behene hain, aur hum do behne hain. We’re very comparable. Humare kafi likes and dislikes comparable hain. However humara group ka naam har hafte change hota hai. All of it depends upon what one says in the group. However the one widespread factor concerning the 4 of us is humein khana bohot accha lagta hai. So all the things revolves round meals.” Additionally Learn – Kareena Kapoor Khan makes use of a Rs 26,028 LV masks; points stern message to B-town celebs, followers amid rising Covid-19 instances

Watch Tremendous Dancer – Chapter 4 this Saturday and Sunday at 8.00 pm solely on Sony TV to witness this the great bonding between the Dhadkan pair of Suniel Shetty and Shilpa Shetty.

