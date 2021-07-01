Shilpa Shetty transformation into ghost for Super dancer 4 Raj Kundra shocked to see photos | Wouldn’t have imagined such a form of Shilpa Shetty, will tremble to see

New Delhi: A picture is becoming increasingly viral on social media. Seeing the pictures once, you will not be able to guess which celeb’s face is behind it. You will also be immersed in thinking that whose face is such a scary? If we say that behind this scary face is the glamorous and beautiful actress of Bollywood, then you will definitely be shocked. Actually, this picture is of style diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra, which will definitely make you scared.

Raj Kundra opened the secret

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared this picture. Sharing the post, he wrote, ‘Recently a picture has been taken at his house, guess who is this?’ Fans have started guessing as soon as the picture comes out. Amidst the comments of the fans, the comment of Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra on the picture has caught everyone’s attention. Raj wrote in the comment on the picture, ‘I know who this is.’

This form of Shilpa will be seen soon

After this comment, there was a plethora of comments from fans. Fans also started speculating that behind this scary face is none other than Shilpa Shetty herself. Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has done this mischief on the set of ‘Super Dancer 4’ and has scared everyone a lot. You are going to see this form of Shilpa in the upcoming episodes.

Shilpa ready to scare

Known for making stylish fashion statements, Shilpa Shetty is seen ready to scare everyone in this haunting get-up. Such a scary avatar of Shilpa has never been seen before. In the upcoming episode of the dance reality show ‘Super Dancer 4’, Shilpa is going to scare everyone badly.

Shilpa will be seen in retro look

Not only this, Shilpa Shetty will be seen in a retro look in an episode of ‘Super Dancer Chapter 4’. He told INS that he took inspiration from late actress Sadhna and her mother Sunanda Shetty. Let me tell you, Shilpa is also very active on social media. She and her husband Raj Kundra keep posting different funny Instagram reels and entertain the fans.

