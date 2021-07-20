Entertainment

Shilpa Shetty Trolled After Raj Kundra Arrest, People asked shilpa how you can be so unaware? | People are asking Shilpa Shetty after the arrest of Raj Kundra, ‘Did you know this?’

14 mins ago
New Delhi: Raj Kundra, husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, was arrested on Monday evening. Raj has been accused of making porn movies and uploading them on some apps. The police started its investigation by registering a case in this matter. Raj Kundra’s name has been exposed in this case.

People are asking questions to Shilpa

Ever since the arrest of Raj Kundra, there has been a debate on social media whether his wife Shilpa Shetty was not aware of this. People are giving their opinion on this issue.

