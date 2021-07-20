Shilpa Shetty Trolled After Raj Kundra Arrest, People asked shilpa how you can be so unaware? | People are asking Shilpa Shetty after the arrest of Raj Kundra, ‘Did you know this?’

New Delhi: Raj Kundra, husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, was arrested on Monday evening. Raj has been accused of making porn movies and uploading them on some apps. The police started its investigation by registering a case in this matter. Raj Kundra’s name has been exposed in this case.

People are asking questions to Shilpa

Ever since the arrest of Raj Kundra, there has been a debate on social media whether his wife Shilpa Shetty was not aware of this. People are giving their opinion on this issue.

#RajKundra sabh baap re baap itna bada paap kiya aapne ki appki paap ka kundali aapko sazza de rahi hai aaj.#ShilpaShetty u do such things offscreen and act innocent to hide all these infront of the public.

Karma will hit u all badly.#JusticeForSushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/VssU1hjnv4 — Quantum Physics Bot| Justice For SSR (@ssr_sherlock) July 20, 2021

BAN ShilpaShetty as JUDGE on Sony TV Dance Reality show #SuperDancersChapter4 BAN #ShilpaShetty as brand endorsement of all products BAN as IPL co-owner in betting business Only Pornography was left after 14th June which got uncovered by #RajKundraArrest #BoycottBollywood pic.twitter.com/YY33XbgyIk — Nitika Singh (@itsNitikaSingh) July 20, 2021

Is this business? What kind of businessman these people are? Beware of them. They can sell everything. No limit. “Shilpa Shetty”#ShilpaShetty#RajKundraArrest#shilpashettykundra — Krishna (@KDixit30) July 20, 2021

