Shilpa Shetty urges sister Shamita to vote: Bigg Boss OT: Shilpa Shetty urges fans to vote for sister Shamita and make her the winner.

Today, September 18 is the end of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. Shilpa Shetty is very enthusiastic, but also nervous on such occasions. Her sister Shamita Shetty is in the top-5, which makes her very proud. He has now appealed to his fans to vote for Shamita and make her the ‘short’ winner.

Shilpa Shetty has shared a video clip of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ on her Instagram account, which shows Shamita’s beautiful journey to Bigg Boss. Along with the video, Shilpa wrote in the caption, ‘My tank is in the top-5 and I am very proud of it. I am so happy to see his humanity and truth in this journey of Big Boss. He has won my heart. You have already become a winner for me. ‘



Shamita further wrote, “I hope you all make her the winner of ‘Bigg Boss’. Let’s make it true again. Vote for Shamita by visiting my insta stories.

Shamita Shetty has been in the spotlight since day one in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. Due to her love affair with Rakesh Bapat, there was a lot of discussion in the show. At the same time, his fight with Divya Agarwal remained in the headlines.

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ started on August 8 and was to air for 6 weeks. After completing 6 weeks, it ends on 18 September. In addition to Shamita Shetty, Rakesh Bapat, Prateek Sahajpal, Nishant Bhatt and Divya Agarwal have been included in the list of top-5 contestants in the show hosted by Karan Johar. Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh will announce the winner of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. It is reported that Salman Khan will also announce the names of the contestants who will enter the ‘Bigg Boss 15’.