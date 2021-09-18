Shilpa Shetty urges sister Shamita to vote: Bigg Boss OT: Shilpa Shetty urges fans to vote for sister Shamita and make her the winner.
Shamita further wrote, “I hope you all make her the winner of ‘Bigg Boss’. Let’s make it true again. Vote for Shamita by visiting my insta stories.
Read: Bigg Boss OTT Finale Date and Prize Amount: Find out everything from the Bigg Boss OTT final date to the prize money
Shamita Shetty has been in the spotlight since day one in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. Due to her love affair with Rakesh Bapat, there was a lot of discussion in the show. At the same time, his fight with Divya Agarwal remained in the headlines.
Read: Bigg Boss OTT Finale: When and where to watch the finale, find out who will be the entry in Salman’s show?
‘Bigg Boss OTT’ started on August 8 and was to air for 6 weeks. After completing 6 weeks, it ends on 18 September. In addition to Shamita Shetty, Rakesh Bapat, Prateek Sahajpal, Nishant Bhatt and Divya Agarwal have been included in the list of top-5 contestants in the show hosted by Karan Johar. Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh will announce the winner of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. It is reported that Salman Khan will also announce the names of the contestants who will enter the ‘Bigg Boss 15’.
