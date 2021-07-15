Shilpa Shetty Wants Jennifer Lopez’s Body, See JLO Photos, Videos

Mumbai. Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has returned to the acting world after almost a decade. His film ‘Hungama 2’ will stream on the OTT platform from July 23. In an interview given during the promotion of the movie, Shilpa has said that she wants a body like Jennifer Lopez. He also told in this conversation that at the age of 46, he gets praise for his appearance, but it takes a lot of hard work.

‘I went crazy, I was eating everything’

Shilpa recently told The Quint, ‘I will not deny this. Many people say so. And I admire that they believe that the hard work continues. I think when people believe, it is felt that Yoga has done its job. The actress said that when her son Vivaan was born, her weight had increased by 32 kg. The actress said, ‘I went crazy, I was eating everything, I needed a reason to eat. One day I realized that I have increased a lot of VAT. It is not that it comes naturally. If I had not taken care of myself, I was not disciplined, I would have gained weight. I decided what were my priorities and what were not and I started living with yogic principles.’

The actress further said, ‘I want a body like Jennifer Lopez. There are benchmarks for all of us. I think she is 52 years old and it is a wonderful thing. There are some people who inspire me. I want to look great when I turn 65.

Significantly, Jennifer Lopez is an American singer, actress and dancer. Along with her work, Jennifer is also popular for her fitness around the world. Looking at Jennifer’s fitness, it cannot be said that she is 51 years old. He has 165 million followers on Instagram. Millions of likes come on his social media posts. His nick name is JLo. He has used this name on social sites.

Meezaan praises Shilpa

During a recent interview, Shilpa’s costar Meezaan Jaffrey in ‘Hungama 2’ had said that when the song ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera…’ of ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’ was shot in 1994, more than that look of the actress now. She looks good. Meejan said that he was not even born then.

He was very excited to remake ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’ with Shilpa. Parineeta Subhash, who was included in the starcast of the same movie, said that Shilpa does not seem to her even a day more than 25 years.